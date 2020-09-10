Home
Medford non-profit is asking for donations

Medford non-profit is asking for donations

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Retreat is talking with city officials and FEMA asking for approval to set up temporary shelters around Rogue Valley.

The non-profit is trying to get approval to expand the Kelly Shelter, adding 10 more beds. In addition to expanding their temporary camp grounds.

However, with COVID-19 they are having to battle helping people in both realities.

“Right now what we’re trying to do is work with what we can to expand the sheltering opportunities that we can do quickly. With the mindset of also being to help people stay socially distance.”

The Thrift Shop also run by Rogue Retreat is handing out free clothing for people affected by the fires. If you want to help you can also donate clothes or volunteer at the thrift shop.
Call (541) 499-0880 for more information.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »