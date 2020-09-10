Home
One confirmed fatality near Happy Camp as Slater Fire burns 30,000 acres

HAPPY CAMP, CALIF. —  One person has died in the Slater fire burning in Happy Camp. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Wednesday night.

The person’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The Slater Fire first broke out Tuesday morning just south of the Slater Butte Fire Lookout near Happy Camp. Strong winds and high temperatures caused the 150 acre fire to quickly grow to about 22,000 acres by Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday evening, the Slater Fire has burned more than 30,000 acres throughout Siskiyou, Josephine, and Klamath Counties.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

