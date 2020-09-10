One confirmed fatality near Happy Camp as Slater Fire burns 30,000 acres

HAPPY CAMP, CALIF. — One person has died in the Slater fire burning in Happy Camp. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Wednesday night.
The person’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
The Slater Fire first broke out Tuesday morning just south of the Slater Butte Fire Lookout near Happy Camp. Strong winds and high temperatures caused the 150 acre fire to quickly grow to about 22,000 acres by Tuesday night.
As of Wednesday evening, the Slater Fire has burned more than 30,000 acres throughout Siskiyou, Josephine, and Klamath Counties.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
NBC5 News anchor and reporter Kristina Zagame is from Boston, Massachusetts. She comes to us from KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri where she was the evening anchor and executive producer.
Kristina received her degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Carolina. She spent a summer interning for an international online magazine in Santiago, Chile. She also covered Hurricane Maria relief efforts in the Virgin Islands.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Kristina loves exploring, dancing and live music.