Almeda Fire leaves downtown Phoenix in rubble

“Actually, in the valley this is the worst it’s ever gotten,” says one Jackson County resident.
In Phoenix, the Almeda Fire destroyed multiple neighborhoods and communities such as Bear Lake Estates and Creekside Estates; where most structures are gone.
Jackson county sheriff’s office says its office is flooded with calls from concerned residents.
Police tell me the major reason residents couldn’t go back Wednesday night, involved gas lines throughout the city connected to structures that burned down.
They say the best thing people can do is stay off the streets and wait.
Something easier said than done.
Longtime resident of the Rogue Valley Tom Robinson says, “Follow the advice of the authorities. People get lackadaisical and think its ok. Well no, it’s not ok.”
Until further notice, police say they are keeping Highway-99 closed.
