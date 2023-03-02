Medford P.D. K9 helps find 10 pounds of methamphetamine

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two people were arrested for possessing drugs in Medford.

Police said following a months-long investigation, two suspects from outside the Medford area were contacted by officers when they arrived in the city to distribute narcotics.

During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, officers reportedly found 10 pounds of methamphetamine and three ounces of fentanyl.

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Saidy Karoline Izaguirre-Espinal for unlawful possession and delivery of meth and unlawful possession and delivery of fentanyl.

A 17-year-old juvenile male was also arrested for unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine.