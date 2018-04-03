Medford parks receiving accessibility upgrades

Medford, Ore. — Two West Medford parks are receiving upgrades to make them more accessible for people of all abilities.
The city recently added accessible swings, ramps and benches to Union and Jackson parks.
Tim Stevens with Medford Parks says the changes will make it so everyone can safely access the playground and maneuver from the parking lot to the park amenities.
“Once this work is complete — which it’s about 50% complete — all accessibility issues will be addressed,” Medford Parks Assistant Director, Tim Stevens, said.
The additions were made possible through funding from the Community Development Block Program.
The city applied last fall and was awarded separate funds for each park.
The city expects the upgrades to be completed by the end of june.