Home
Medford parks receiving accessibility upgrades

Medford parks receiving accessibility upgrades

Local News Top Stories ,

Medford, Ore. — Two West Medford parks are receiving upgrades to make them more accessible for people of all abilities.

The city recently added accessible swings, ramps and benches to Union and Jackson parks.

Tim Stevens with Medford Parks says the changes will make it so everyone can safely access the playground and maneuver from the parking lot to the park amenities.

“Once this work is complete — which it’s about 50% complete — all accessibility issues will be addressed,” Medford Parks Assistant Director, Tim Stevens, said.

The additions were made possible through funding from the Community Development Block Program.

The city applied last fall and was awarded separate funds for each park.

The city expects the  upgrades to be completed by the end of june.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics