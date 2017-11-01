Medford Police nab bank robbery suspect thanks to surveillance

Medford, Ore — Quick police work and high quality cameras help officers nab a robbery suspect just minutes after the crime.
Around 9:12a.m. medford police responded to the Washington Federal Bank on Biddle Road.
Police say the suspect handed a note to a teller that may have suggested he had a weapon.
The suspect then fled on foot, only to be tracked down minutes later thanks to high quality surveillance video.
“That was the key, gave us a very good at who the suspect was we flooded the area with patrol officers and about 20 minutes after this incident was reported we took a suspect into custody just north of here,” said Lt. Justin Ivens with Medford Police.
Police wouldn’t confirm if the suspect had a weapon.
Being a federal bank, the FBI may be be called in to continue the investigation.
The name of the suspect and charges he may face have not yet been released.