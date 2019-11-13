Home
Medford police recovers missing Salvation Army truck

MEDFORD, Ore. — Workers at Salvation Army showed up Tuesday morning to find their building had been broke into and a truck was missing.

The truck was found undamaged Tuesday afternoon about a mile away from the crime. The Salvation Army says the thief broke the lock on a side door before ransacking the offices.

“We’re out there serving people who are in need and there are people out there that, you know, unfortunately the way they try to provide for their needs isn’t in the same way of just coming to our door and saying ‘help me,'” Major Jason Koenig, Salvation Army, said.

Police are still looking for whomever stole the vehicle.

This is the second break-in at the salvation army in the last 18 months. Salvation army says they are looking into increasing security, such as an alarm or cameras.

