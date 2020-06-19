Medford pool store sold out of pools, heading into summer

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford pool store is sold out of pools and having a hard time ordering more.
Orley’s Stove and Spa isn’t sure whether the empty shelves are because of summer arriving, keeping kids occupied through the summer, or stimulus checks coming in the mail. But their stock is gone and backed-up supply chains are making it difficult to re-stock.
“They’ve been able to scrape up a couple extras for us but other than that, it’s been, you know, really hard to tell customers that we don’t have anything in stock,” Jack Cosgrove, sale representative, said.
stock of above ground pools range in price from $2,000 to $5,000.
