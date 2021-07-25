Medford Railroad Park re-opens after nearly two years since last operating date

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford’s Railroad Park opens Sunday morning for the first time in nearly two years.
Volunteers at the park got to work as they prepared to open the gates once again.
The park last operated in late October 2019, 21 months ago.
Four groups of volunteers help keep the park rolling along.
The volunteers at the Railroad Park in Medford spent their Saturday cleaning up the landscaping, getting trains ready, and maybe even most importantly, fix where weather and non-use adjusted the track.
Matthew Knauss is the president of the Southern Oregon Live Steamers group.
He said it took dedication and focus to make sure they didn’t derail during the pandemic.
“By not staying away from the park,” Knauss said. “A handful of us decided that we were going to keep going with the hope that we would get through this pandemic. We just dedicated ourselves to being down here, keep paying the bills,” he added.
The park opens Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It’s free, but donations are accepted.
They continue to look for more volunteers to help keep the park running, so if you’re interested and able, contact Bruce at 541-613-1638 or Matthew at 541-838-1143.
You can also connect with them on Facebook.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.