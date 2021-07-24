Rogue Cheer Athletics hosting ‘Parents gone Rogue’ childcare

MEDFORD, Ore. — Parents looking for a night out without their children have the option of letting Rogue Cheer Athletics babysit this evening.
The athletics program is hosting ‘Parents gone Rogue’ night in order to fundraise for transportation to nationals next year.
For $30, parents can drop their children off at 2 E. Main Street at 5:30 and pick them up at 8:30.
“The idea since we’re so centrally located on Main and Front, parents can drop their kids off with us coaches, we have a coaching staff of 4 that is usually here and we’re all moms,” said co-owner and Head Coach, Becky Abbott.
Abbott says older cheerleaders with the program will also help babysit.
She says games will be played and movies will be screened on a projector.
Visit the Rogue Cheer Athletics Facebook page for more information.
Rogue Cheer Athletics is also offering to host parties and events in their new building upon request.
