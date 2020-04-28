Home
Medford School Board reaching new transportation agreement

MEDFORD, Ore. – With in-school classes cancelled, districts are saving money on transportation.

The Medford School Board voted to approve a discounted contract with bus company First Student Thursday night.

The Cincinnati, Ohio bus company is contracted out by many local districts to provide transportation.

The new agreement will cut Medford’s transportation costs nearly 13%.

First Student said in a statement it’s continuing to partner with the district and Sodexo to provide free and accessible meals to students.

