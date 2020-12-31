Medford School Dist. planning in-person learning structure

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School Dist. is creating a task force to discuss in-person learning plans for next year. Gov. Kate Brown announced the go-ahead for schools to reopen last week. Leaders from the Medford School Dist. told NBC5 they’d like to approach the change as a team.
Superintendent Bret Champion said he wants to create a task force with help from school faculty, parents, and students who will work putting plans into action before students step foot on-campus. But before opening up all the doors the Medford School District wants to make sure they take all concerns into account.
“It’s gonna take some time to get that transition done and we need to get our stakeholder voice part of this, as we move forward,” said Champion.
However, COVID-19 isn’t the only illness on educators’ minds.
“It is abundantly clear that many of our students are struggling mightily both academically and socially in this kind of environment,” said Champion, “their mental health, their emotional health, and the struggles they are having in comprehensive distance learning”.
Though the doors will be opening for students who are eager to get back, logging on will always be an option with Medford School Dist.’s Online Academy
If you have a child in the Medford School Dist., you can expect to receive a survey later this week. District leaders said any feedback will be helpful to them as they create in-person plans for next year. As of now, the most recent information you have received from the school district is still in place.
