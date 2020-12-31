Medford non-profit asking for donations for pallet shelters

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford non-profit is asking for the community’s help to add more pallet shelters for the homeless.
Earlier this month, ‘Rogue Retreat’ says an anonymous donor gave them $35,000 to create 10 more pallet shelters.
That’s in addition to the 14 they have right now.
The shelters are temporary living spaces for the homeless located at the non-profit’s ‘urban campground’ off Biddle road.
Executive Director of Rogue Retreat, Chad McComas, says 10 new shelters will cost a little over $70,000 with shipping.
The non-profit is still $11,000 short.
“They actually have a little spot that’s there own now with a door that locks. And they can leave their things there. They don’t have to worry about them being stolen. Now, they can start putting their energy on not where they’re going to sleep, not where they’re going to put their things, but what do I do now to move forward,” he said.
The 14 pallet shelters already at the campground were donated in October by a Seattle-based company.
McComas says they’re next step is to get electricity to the campsite, so the shelters can be heated in these chilly temperatures.
