Medford School District asking for community school supply donations

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford school district is looking to help out its students in need.

A youth committee is collecting school supplies from the community at several locations around town.

Notebooks, writing journals, pens and pencils, colored pencils and backpacks are among the items they‘re collecting.

The donation locations run through Friday or Saturday at South Medford High School or one location on Brookhurst Street and another on Bellinger Lane.

