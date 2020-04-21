Medford School District rolls out new “Meals on the Move” program

MEDFORD, Ore — The Medford School District has expanded its free meal service to families.
The district is rolling out its new “MSD Meals on the Move” program Wednesday, April 22. The district partnered with Sodexo and bus company First Student to provide free and accessible meals to all students within district boundaries.
Busses full of lunches will be parked outside the following locations between 11 a.m. and 12:15 pm:
Schools
- Hoover – Front by the Office
- ALE – Bus Loop
- Griffin Creek – Front by the Office
- Jacksonville – Front by the Office
- Kennedy – Bus Loop
- Lone Pine – Upper Bus Ramp
- Washington – on Dakota Ave by the Gym
- Wilson – Front by the Office
Churches
- Nazarene Church – 1974 E McAndrews Rd @ E McAndrews Rd & Wabash Ave
- Joy Christian Fellowship – 2715 Table Rock Rd @ Table Rock Rd & Midway Rd
- West Main Church of Christ – 1701 W Main St @ W Main St & Chestnut Ave
Neighborhoods
- Newbridge Place – behind Albertsons off Ross Ln
- Meadow View Estates – 2552 Thorn Oak Dr
- Peachwood Village – 1570 S Peach St
- Mountain Vista – Homeview Dr & Layla Dr
- Woodland Townhomes – Northwood Dr & Bon Bon Cir
- Arrowhead Dr & Dragon Tail Pl
- Forest Hills Dr & Juniper Ridge Dr
- Myra Lynne Mobile Home Park – Nita Lynne & Stowe Ave
- Parking lot on W Main St at Quince St
Ruch
The bus will arrive at the locations and the times listed below.
- Sunshine Plaza – 7360 Hwy 238 @ 11:30 am
- McKee Bridge Mobile Home Park – 9181 Upper Applegate Rd @ 12:00 pm
- Bolder City – 11425 Upper Applegate Rd @ 12:25 pm
School sites that have been serving dry breakfast + lunch will continue to operate as normal.
According to the district, social distancing will be observed and all buses will be cleaned daily.
NBC5 News anchor and reporter Kristina Zagame is from Boston, Massachusetts. She comes to us from KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri where she was the evening anchor and executive producer.
Kristina received her degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Carolina. She spent a summer interning for an international online magazine in Santiago, Chile. She also covered Hurricane Maria relief efforts in the Virgin Islands.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Kristina loves exploring, dancing and live music.