JaCo Public Health: People should still wear masks in public

Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames said you don’t have to sneeze or cough to transmit the virus, it can happen in conversation and wearing facial coverings helps protect others from you.
“So many people have either mild symptoms or no symptoms,” Dr. Shames said. “We’re recognizing there’s lots of a-symptomatic people out there. I think everybody needs to assume that they’re infectious to others.”
Wearing facial coverings or homemade masks reduces the chance of infecting others.
Dr. Shames said if you have an excess of N95 masks right now, you should pass them on to a local hospital.
