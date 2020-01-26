Medford School District searching for people to join strategic planning team

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford School District is looking for people to join its strategic planning team.
The team of 50 volunteers would be in charge of planning what to do with funds, including those awarded through the Student Success Act, a bill passed by the legislature in 2019.
It will distribute $1 billion a year in state funds towards K-12 schools in Oregon.
We spoke with one Medford resident who believes that funding should go towards language studies.
“I am a product, actually, of the immersion bilingual programs. I took it all the way through kindergarten and high school, so I’d be really happy to see it go to that, especially since my kiddos come from a bilingual home,” said Kaitlin Aragon.
If you’re interested in becoming a member of the Medford School District strategic planning committee, you can email [email protected]
Meetings start soon, beginning in the first week of February.
Below are the tentative meeting dates from the Medford School District:
- February 4th, 2020
- February 18th, 2020
- February 25th, 2020
- March 3rd, 2020
- March 17th, 2020
- March 31st, 2020
- April 7th, 2020
All meetings will be from 12 pm – 4 pm in the MSDEC boardroom at 815 S. Oakdale Avenue.
