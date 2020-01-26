‘Bacon and Barrels’ kicks off first year at The Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– A brand new event bringing lovers of bacon and spirits together kicked off on Friday.
The Bacon and Barrels event was held at the Jackson County Expo with hundreds coming out on Saturday to get a little taste. The two-day event included a make-your-own bloody mary bar, bacon tasting and competition between bartenders that occurred Friday to see who’s the best.
It’s estimated about 1,200 people will be in attendance during Saturday’s events. According to the Expo, about 30 vendors were there as well serving up drinks, food, and other items.
The 21-and-older event will continue from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday evening. But if you can’t make it, the Expo plans on having the event return again this time next year.
