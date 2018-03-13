Home
Medford schools could benefit from new levy

Medford, Ore. — Your vote could help fund the future of Medford high school students. Medford School District wants to expand its programs to help students kick start their careers. Now, it’s up to voters to decide if they’ll help pay for it.

The district has approved asking voters for a $25 million bond. The money would go toward new facilities to expand the career and technical education program. School leaders said it’s an investment in both the students and the local economy.

Medford school board announced Tuesday morning, it will add a levy to the May primary ballot. It said it’s something that’s been under discussion for several years and part of the superintendent’s vision to create career pathways.

If the levy passes, it will support career technical education classes at Medford high schools by adding facilities and space.

“It’s exposure to a lot of careers and a lot of options that don’t necessarily require a four-year college degree, where you amass a lot of student debt. This is a practice that can help kids across the board find relevance by connecting career to class and keep them engaged in school,” said Karen Starchvick, board chair for Medford School Board.

School leaders said nearly 50% of Medford high school graduates do not attend a four-year college or university. It said money from the levy will help the local economy as many students can use CTE classes to get jobs post-high school.

The levy will cost homeowners $0.12 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. For example, someone living in a home worth $265,000 would pay about $32 a year.

