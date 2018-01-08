Home
Medford students will start school earlier this fall

Medford, Ore.- The Medford School Board voted yes to change the upcoming school calendar.

Currently, Medford schools don’t start until after Labor Day weekend, but the new proposal would have students begin the school year four days before the holiday.

“We start a little later than some of the districts in the area and in a lot of school districts in the country and what that that does is kind of put us a little behind the curve,” Natalie Hurd, Medford School District spokeswoman said.

The topic has been for discussed for nearly two years. School officials say the change will benefit students and teachers.

“Right now the way our calendar is built the kids they go home for spring break and then they have to come back and take their end of quarter exams,” Hurd said. “This way they would end that quarter, go on spring break, and then start fresh when they get back.”

According to the school’s survey, many parents are in favor of the proposal.

“We believe that having those four additional days you can get started with those beginning of those school year type of deals,” Hurd said. “Then when they come back after Labor Day they can really hit the ground running and start with the academic stuff.”

The change will take effect Fall 2018. That means students would start and end the school year four days earlier.

