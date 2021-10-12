Home
Medford veteran ‘feels the love’ by winning an A/C system

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford Navy Veteran is getting a new air conditioning and furnace system. That’s all thanks to Metal Masters and Lennox’s Feel the Love program.

Navy vet Dave Knutson served 22-years in the military. He was nominated by his friend, Robin, who was homeless for a few years. Knutson offered her a spare room now she’s found a way to pay him back.

“I’ve never won raffles, lotteries, or anything else. This is the biggest ticket item that I’ve ever won. And it’s crazy,” said Knutson.

Knutson can’t stop thanking his friend Robin, but he’s also thanking also Metal Masters and Lennox for a warmer winter.

