Medford wraps up homelessness town halls

MEDFORD, Ore. – The city of Medford wrapped up its series of town halls on the homeless situation Tuesday night.

City leaders, Medford Police, and Medford Fire met to take questions and hear from the public.

At the town hall city officials spoke about what is being done to help solve the homeless problem, like expanding its Urban Campground, doubling the city’s livability team by the end of the summer, and adding to its beds in the county jail.

The main issues city leaders say contribute to the homeless issue are the lack of mental health services and drug addiction which they claim has been made worse by Measure 110.

“I think they explained very well what the impact of Measure 110 has on this especially when we do not have the resources to back it up and make it work effectively,” said Medford Resident, Gary Spillane.

Some community members said they’ve seen a surge in homelessness since the pandemic.

Other people at the town hall expressed their frustrations with regulations placed on the city, by state and federal governments.

Out of the people we spoke with at the meeting, they are confident that Medford is working towards a solution.

“Citizens really know what the issues are that are driving the problem of the mental health crisis in our state drug addiction in our state Measure 110 issues. They recognize that and they understand, and they want to know what we can do and what they can do to help alleviate those problems,” said Mayor Randy Sparacino.

Mayor Sparacino said these town halls have helped to let the public know about what the city is doing to address the homeless problem.

He said the city is planning to host more town halls about other issues facing Medford in the future.

