Firework sales begins this Friday in Southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – 4th of July fireworks are back in Southern Oregon.

The tents are beginning to pop up around the region but retail sales can’t start till this Friday.

Sales end until July 6th. Discount Firework Superstore is one of the many firework stores in the region and has been around for 35 years.

Different churches run these firework stores and they told us the funds raised are used to help children.

“All the money that comes in, different churches run it, and we help communities, and we help kids go to Christian camp, we feel Christian camp and that’s how we started it”, said Earnest Forsythe, Discount Firework Superstore.

They are located in several locations in the valley including Medford, white city, Ashland and Grants Pass.

It is important to be mindful of your surrounding when using these fireworks, especially around children.

Only use them in legal locations.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.