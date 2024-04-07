Medford’s Rotary Club holds annual Rotary Relays Track Meet at NMHS

Posted by Lauren Pretto April 6, 2024

 

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford’s Rotary Club held its annual Rotary Relays Track Meet at North Medford High School on the afternoon of April 6.

Marc Bayliss, a member of the Medford Rotary Club, says the track meet started in 1939, making this its 85th anniversary. He says the relay-style meet features 14 local schools with over 700 athletes competing. He says the rotary hosts this event for these kids to see them grow their skills and because of the smiles on the kids’ faces.

“Our goal as a rotary club is to enrich everyone we meet and today, we’re helping to enrich the lives of almost 750 young athletes, and they are so appreciative and just an absolute delight,” Bayliss said.

He says this event brings together the community through a love of friendly competition and sports.

