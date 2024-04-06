Klamath County Board of Commissioners decline to pay Sheriff’s legal fees

MEDFORD, Ore. – After months of dispute between the Klamath County Sheriff and the Board of Commissioners, the board declined to pay for the Sheriff’s outside legal fees on Tuesday.

The fees were from Sheriff Chris Kaber hiring an outside lawyer in order to provide a second opinion about whether or not he should be allowed to work with his two sons at the same department. The board has allowed outside legal counsel before, but only with prior approval which they say didn’t happen here.

Meanwhile Sheriff Kaber argued that he wanted an objective opinion, and the lawyer was not his personal attorney but hired for the sheriff’s office.

In Tuesday’s administrative meeting, Commissioner David Henslee argued the county could not pay the invoice, because they did not agree with everything the lawyer said in a letter about the county and staff and that paying the invoice would seem as though they’re agreeing with what the lawyer said.

Sheriff Chris Kaber is not seeking a third term in office in 2024.

