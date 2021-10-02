Home
Medical group looking to put huge new building in east Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford’s Site Plan and Architectural Commission discussed a large new development in east Medford Friday. The proposal is for a 22,000 square foot medical office building.

Under the plan, Southern Oregon Neurosurgical and Spine Associates would build a new office on undeveloped land at 3270 Hillcrest Road, across from Roxy Ann Winery. Its headquarters is currently located on State Street in Medford.

SPAC will have another hearing on the project on October 15th.

Calls to Southern Oregon Neurosurgical and Spine Associates were not returned.

