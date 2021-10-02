Cold weather donations needed for Rogue Valley’s homeless

MEDFORD, Ore. —With cooler temperatures around the corner, the local homeless need your help. The Southern Oregon Coalition for Racial Equity is asking for donations of cold-weather gear for unhoused individuals this weekend.
Tarps, backpacks, and warmers, and water-resistant clothes and shoes will help with colder weather approaching. It collecting donations at Hawthorne Park on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm.
“It’s extremely needed we are in a crisis, since the pandemic and with more and more people getting evicted and last year with the fires, and a lot of those folks are out here at the park,” said SOEquity founder, Kayla Wade
MPD says volunteers are also wanted for nightly meals at the Kelly Shelter, which is operated by Rogue Retreat.
You can sign up here.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.