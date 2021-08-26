A Medical Rights Meet-Up is happening outside of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Ctr.

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medical Rights Meet-Up is taking place outside of Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center this evening.
The event’s website says it’s for people who want to defend their privacy and employment rights.
It also says it’s geared toward people whose employers are requiring the vaccines.
This includes medical staff, federal employees, state workers, and school district employees.
It started today with a prayer walk just before 5 p.m.
The meet-up will start at 6 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of the hospital on Barnett Road.
Organizers of the meet-up declined to comment on the event.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.