Home
MFR: 80 – 85% decrease in passengers

MFR: 80 – 85% decrease in passengers

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rogue Valley International Airport is, like all airports, feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with traffic way down.

Last month, the airport saw a 10% increase in passengers, compared to February of 2019.

Though the full numbers aren’t in, the airport director says revenue is way down this month.

“We’re probably looking at anywhere between 80 and 85% decrease in passengers using the airport,” said Jerry Brienza.

Brienza says MFR will remain open, unless closed by the state or federal government.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »