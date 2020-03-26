MFR: 80 – 85% decrease in passengers

Last month, the airport saw a 10% increase in passengers, compared to February of 2019.
Though the full numbers aren’t in, the airport director says revenue is way down this month.
“We’re probably looking at anywhere between 80 and 85% decrease in passengers using the airport,” said Jerry Brienza.
Brienza says MFR will remain open, unless closed by the state or federal government.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.