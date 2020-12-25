Home
Millions travel this holiday season

Millions travel this holiday season

Local News Top Stories ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – Millions are traveling this holiday season, despite warnings from health officials to stay home. The Rogue Valley International Medford Airport told NBC5 it’s been a busy week for them. The Security Director for Medford’s airport made it very clear if you’re sick it’s best to rethink your holiday plans, especially if you’re flying.

The holiday season is known for its increase in foot traffic and it’s best to be safe than sorry.  If you decide to travel, the CDC said to always wear a mask over your nose and mouth.

“If you’re sick stay home. And I know a lot of people don’t want to hear that because they may have booked that flight and they don’t want to lose that money. But contact the air carrier or the airline you’re traveling with they’ll probably be able to work with because they rather if you’re sick stay home than fly,” said Smith.

Many airlines are giving out disinfectant wipes before boarding. However, the CDC said that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t carry your own wipes and hand sanitizer.

Those long lines could lead to long waits, so it’s important to be patient and prepared before heading to the airport.

The latest numbers from the TSA show nearly 1.2 million people were traveling yesterday. Last year, on the same day, that number was close to 2 million.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »