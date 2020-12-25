Oregon sees rise in overdose deaths

The Oregon Health Authority is seeing a nearly 40% increase in overdose deaths compared to last year’s stats. A trend also being reflected nationwide
In Oregon alone, the OHA is seeing at least 339 people dying of a drug overdose from January to June. While doctors don’t know exactly why this is they believe it may have something to do with the added stressors of the pandemic.
“People who use substances or have substance use disorder they’re already facing a lot of difficulties in normal time. Things are getting worsen by the pandemic and we probably think that’s playing a role,” said Dr. Tom Jeanne, Dep. State Health Officer.
The OHA told NBC5 it’s seen an increase in methamphetamine, as well as illicit fentanyl-related overdose deaths. The agency recently launched a 24-hour helpline for people in need of support, called Safe + Strong Helpline call 1-800-923-HELP if you need council.
