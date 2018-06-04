Monday marks 8 years since Kyron Horman’s disappearance

Medford, Ore. — Monday, June 4th marks eight years since Oregon boy Kyron Horman went missing. He was last seen at his Portland elementary school when he was seven years old.
His mother, Medford woman Desiree Young is speaking out on social media, saying something big is coming. She wrote on Facebook, “Today marks the day that our world turned upside down.”
Kyron was last seen at Skyline Elementary School in Portland. Searches have been happening ever since, but in the last couple of years, young says the investigation has shifted.
“When you look at it from the perspective that they are now, as a long term case, a long term missing case, there’s different things you have to focus on and I think they’re taking those positions now,” Young said in an interview with Portland NBC affliliate KGW.
The most recent searches took place outside of Portland, last summer. Police searched an area of the city’s West Hills. It was never released whether or not they found anything noteworthy, but Young is pleading for everyone to get involved.
“We want everybody to walk their properties again,” Young said. “We want people to contact law enforcement again if they haven’t been contacted. You know, if they were here in the school, if they have important information in the case, they need to call the tip line again.”
Kyron’s stepmother at the time, Terri Moulton was reportedly the last person to see him at the elementary school. She’s long been a focus of the investigation, but has never been named a person of interest. Young addressed Moulton in her post on Monday. She writes, “Stay tuned something big is coming I promise you.
Terri isn’t going to get away with staying silent about where Kyron is, and not have to answer for it.”
To her son, she writes, “I love you Kyron! I get up everyday so that I can bring you home. I will never ever give up, I promise, I will be here fighting for you until the day you are in my arms again.”
