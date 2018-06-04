Voters in Weed voting on marijuana business tax

Weed, Calif. — California voters head to the polls Tuesday, for the state’s primary election. In addition to the 27 people running for governor, residents will cast their ballots on dozens of local offices and weigh in on 5 state-wide ballot measures.
In Weed, California, voters are weighing in on a cannabis tax measure. Measure K asks voters whether the city should impose a marijuana business tax of up to 10% of gross receipts, and $10 to $26 per square foot of grow area.
According to the ordinance, the tax would raise approximately $50,000 dollars a year, and the money would be used to fund police and fire services as well as street maintenance.
As written, the tax has no expiration date, but voters could reduce or repeal it during a future election. Polling locations will be open from 7 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday June 5th.
Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News weeknights at 5, 6 and 11. Originally from the Bay Area, Kristin earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.
She came to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine. In 2017, her investigation on lead pipes in Medford’s water system was named Best News Series by the Oregon Association of Broadcasters.
When Kristin is not sharing the news, she’s traveling, hunting down the best burrito, or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder; if you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you the story of how a California girl became a cheesehead.