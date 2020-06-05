Home
More stores are reopening at Rogue Valley Mall

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County is moving into Phase 2 of reopening. This means more stores are opening back up at the Rogue Valley Mall.

Shoppers can look forward to returning to Bath and Body Works and the Sephora inside JC Penny’s.  Both stores will be opening back up Friday, following the same hours as the mall 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information visit www.roguevalleymall.com.

