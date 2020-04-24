Home
More than half of COVID-19 relief checks sent to Americans

Economy Local News

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 88 million payments for coronavirus relief have gone out to those in need. That is more than half the payments the IRS and the Treasury Department expect to distribute.

There have been a few bumps and glitches along the way with websites crashing, but Treasury officials say the stimulus checks are on the way.

Roughly $158 billon has been paid out as of last week while four in ten are watching their account for a deposit.

Navigate to the IRS website to check on the status your funds.

