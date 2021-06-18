Mother of missing Texas man believed to be in So. Oregon opens up about his disappearance

PROSPECT, Ore. —Search and rescue efforts continuing, for a missing Texas man, whose motorcycle was recently found in Prospect. We’re hearing from the mother of 35-year-old Kirk Jones.
The San Antonio man is believed to be in rural Jackson County.
Kellie Stancliff says her son, 35-year San Antonio, Texas Kirk Jones, never misses game night at her home each weekend.
“I went ahead and said let’s go over to his apartment, went to his apartment and he wasn’t there so at that point it was just really unusual,” said Stancliff.
Jones was reported missing on June 7th. Stancliff says since there had been no indication of foul play, no search was done
“They were hampered by the fact that a 35-year-old man who is an adult, who wants to leave without telling anybody he has the right to do that, so we couldn’t get anything done,” said Stancliff
Jones left on his black 2017 Yamaha motorcycle. A traffic camera in Redding, California spotted the bike recently. The person riding it matches Kirk’s build.
His motorcycle was later found in the sky lakes wilderness, just east of Prospect this week.
“He’s out there somewhere but we don’t know where, so we really are at a loss at this point,” said Stancliff.
The Jackson County Sheriffs Office’s Search & Rescue is joining the search efforts. The drive from San Antonio to the Rogue Valley is estimated at 31 hours.
Kellie Stancliff isn’t sure why her son could be in southern Oregon, she just wants to make sure he’s found safe.
“We don’t know why he left, we really don’t so that’s where we’re standing at the moment,” said Stancliff.
