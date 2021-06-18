Home
Restaurants preparing for larger indoor capacity as JaCo moves to ‘moderate risk’

Restaurants preparing for larger indoor capacity as JaCo moves to ‘moderate risk’

Local News Top Stories , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. —Jackson County is moving down to the state’s moderate risk category on Friday.

Now restaurants are preparing. In moderate, restaurants can open indoor dining capacity to 50% capacity.

They were only allowed 25% while in high.

Medford’s Cicily’s Pastaria and Grill, tells us with Father’s Day weekend happening at the same time, the phones are already ringing off the hook.

“We’ve been getting calls since Wednesday actually Tuesday since everybody knows that we are going to 50% capacity and trying to get reservations,” said Patrick Preyer, GM of the restaurant.

Preyer says the change also allows him to bring on more workers.  The change to moderate doesn’t just help restaurants.

Starting Friday, movie theaters are allowed to raise their capacity from 10%to 20%.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »