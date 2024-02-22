Mount Shasta avalanche conditions improving but still potentially dangerous

MEDFORD, Ore. – Avalanche conditions in Mount Shasta are improving, but if you find yourself around there, you’ll still want to be cautious of potential avalanche dangers.

Mount Shasta Avalanche and Climbing Information says in a forecast Thursday (2/22/2024), that conditions near and above the tree line are ranked moderate on their danger scale.

This means you should be on the lookout for wind slabs and loose snow.

The few days prior, those areas were ranked considerable and high danger levels.

This would occur after fresh snow and strong winds, making human triggered avalanches very likely.

To stay updated, you can go their website.

