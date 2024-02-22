6th annual Black Youth Leadership Summit at SOU

MEDFORD, Ore. – Thursday (2/22/2024), the 6th annual Black Youth Leadership Summit took place at SOU.

It aims to expose Black students from all over Southern Oregon to the importance of Black history and culture. They also learn how to apply skills from guest speakers into their own lives to set themselves up for success.

Students were able to listen to stories, engage in workshops and socialize. Organizers of the event say that it’s important for Black students to meet other Black students so they can relate to each other. One of the organizers, Marvin Woodard said,

“They get to have an affinity space to talk about, ‘what does it mean to be in Southern Oregon.’ I know so many students that are one of two in every single one of their classes, if not just one. Every single one of their classes. And I hear from them. So now they’re in a room where they can talk about, ‘what does this experience look like?'”

Woodard says that to continue social change, it begins with education and representation. But also, the empowerment of young Black people, like the ones in attendance today.

