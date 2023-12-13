Mount Shasta Ski Park is planning to build a statue of St. Mary

MEDFORD, Org.- Mount Shasta Ski Park is planning to build a 20ft tall statue of St. Mary, but not everyone loves the idea.

According to the Ski Park’s Facebook, the statue is being built to honor Ray Merlo, the late husband and business partner of the Ski Park’s owner, Robin Merlo. The Ski Park hopes to have it up by next summer.

On December 10th, a petition was started on change.org in hopes of stopping the effort. The petition is already past its original goal of one thousand signatures. People who’ve signed the petition say having a religious statue is exclusionary and inconsiderate to park goers’ beliefs.

The creator of the petition, Joe Skibum, wrote:

“The Ski Park is not just an outdoor space, it’s our community’s gathering spot”.

Mount Shasta Ski Park declined an interview December 12th, and said they have no comment on the petition at this time. They did say, however, that the Ski Park is privately owned.

