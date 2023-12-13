Chuck E. Cheese is coming to Medford

Posted by Lauren Pretto December 12, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore.- Chuck E. Cheese is coming to Medford.

The Chuck E. Cheese corporate office told NBC5 they’re still working through city permits, but they hope to begin construction in February. They’re looking to open their only Southern Oregon location at 292 East Barnett Road. That’s in the shopping center where Winco is located.

It has a couple locations in the Portland area and one in Redding.

Chuck E. Cheese says they plan on having the Medford entertainment center open by summer 2024.

