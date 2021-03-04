Movie theaters prepare to open in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Movie theaters in Jackson County are preparing to open this Friday.
The Varsity Theaters in Ashland and Cinemark Tinseltown in Medford are getting ready to open their box offices.
Cinemark says it will reopen with enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing, and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.
Moviegoers can purchase tickets for standard showtimes.
If you want to shell out some extra cash, Cinemark is allowing you to book a private watch party for a movie of your choice.
“Cinemark is thrilled to be once again welcoming moviegoers to that immersive cinematic experience that you really can only get by watching a movie on the big screen in the theater,” says Caitlin Piper, with Cinemark.
Cinemark is allowing people to book tickets right now for shows beginning Friday.
