Grants Pass resident hosting COVID-19 memorial

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —A Grants Pass resident is honoring those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Lisa Crabtree says she’s planning a Covid memorial on April 10th, which marks the date of the first Covid-19 death in Josephine County, last year.

She says she lost her father to Covid in October.

Now Crabtree is taking to social media asking anyone who lost loved ones to the disease in Josephine County, to join her to remember those lost.

“I want these people who lost their lives to Covid and their family members to not just be a number, they have a name and a face and a background,” says Crabtree.

Crabtree says the memorial will be at the Josephine County Courthouse.

To keep up with Crabtree’s story, visit her Facebook page Josephine County Covid-19 Memorial.

