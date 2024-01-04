MPD, EPPD see increase in impaired driving cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Medford police made 39 DUII arrests for the month of December, many of which took place over the New Year’s weekend.

According to MPD, 19 people were arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants between December 24 and January 1.

The department says on average they see between 25 and 30 DUII arrests in a month.

Increased numbers of DUIIs were predicted for December as many law enforcement agencies added patrols for the holidays.

Meanwhile in Eagle Point, the police department saw a record year for DUII cases. In 2023, officers arrested 61 impaired drivers, that’s compared to just 27 in 2022.

