Brookings City Manager job in question

BROOKINGS, Ore. – The Brookings City Manager may soon be out of a job.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting members unanimously voted to have the city attorney begin negotiating a Separation Agreement with current manager Janell Howard.

Howard was charged with misdemeanor theft in 2022 that was later reduced to a violation, to which she pled no contest. You may recall that in November, two new city councilors and a new mayor filled the open positions following the recall of former Mayor Ron Hedenskog and councilor members Ed Schreiber and Michelle Morosky.

Additionally, during Tuesday night’s meeting, council members discussed the potential of bringing in consultants to assist with the improvement of overall city operations. They are set to begin on January 8.

