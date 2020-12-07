Home
MPD investigating murder at Best Western

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford police were investigating Monday after a body was found in a Medford motel room.

Investigators said it happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday at the Best Western on the corner of Barnett Road and Highland Avenue.

MPD said officers were called to the motel for an assault report. When officers arrived they found 28-year-old Jeffrey Blackwood dead in the motel room. Officers said Blackwood’s wounds appeared to show he was assaulted.

Police said 18-year-old Jackson Frischman was found at the scene, arrested and later charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 541-774-2230.

 

