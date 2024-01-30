MPD reminds the public to slow down in school zones

The Medford Police Department wants drivers to check their speed in school zones.

According to Medford Police’s Facebook post, more and more people are neglecting the speed limit in school zones. MPD will be increasing patrol efforts near schools as a result.

Lieutenant Kirkpatrick says drivers are often in a hurry or distracted, despite clear school zone signage.

Along with risking your safety, you could be facing a minimum fine of 225 dollars.

“Look out for students in the roadways, slow down in the school zones, obey instructions from school traffic guards. Be alert, and don’t be distracted,” Lt. Kirkpatrick said.

Lt. Kirkpatrick says that distracted drivers could lead to dangerous or deadly consequences, so stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

