Coos Bay Librarian helps select Newberry Awards

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay Public Library employee is making her mark.

Jennifer Knight, a children’s librarian was part of a national award committee this year.

Every year the American Library Association honors books and other outstanding materials for kids and teens. One of these honors is the prestigious Newbery Medal. These awards can help parents guide their kids to the best of the best when it comes to choosing something to read.

Knight served on the Newbery committee reading hundreds of books over the course of the year to choose winners.

