Mt. Ashland open all week for Spring Break

Mt. Ashland, Ore. — Mt. Ashland Ski Area will remain open all week for Spring Break. Staff made the announcement earlier in March that the park will be operating every day through April 2nd.
For the week of March 26 – 30, all-mountain lift tickets are $25. The park has planned themes for each day:
- Monday – 80’s
- Tuesday – Beach Day
- Wednesday – Superhero
- Thursday – Pajamas
- Friday – Animals
For a look at the mountain’s operating schedule, click here.
The mountain is also hosting a season pass renewal party on April 7th, from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m at the ski area. For more information, call 541-482-2897.
