Murder suspect will remain in jail

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man facing two murder charges will not be released from jail.
On Monday, a judge denied a motion to grant bail for Trevor Gilmore.
The Josephine County man is accused of shooting and killing two men the day after Thanksgiving.
His attorneys claim he acted in self-defense and therefore should be released until he has his day in court.
This was the second attempt by Gilmore’s attorneys to get him released.
Gilmore remains behind bars in the Josephine County Jail for numerous charges, including murder and unlawful use of a dangerous weapon.